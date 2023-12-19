Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,494 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 67.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 25.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $7,257,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $105.89. 4,026,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,197,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $291.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

