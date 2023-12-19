O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,060.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ORLY. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $960.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $954.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $940.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

