Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Orla Mining from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
View Our Latest Report on ORLA
Orla Mining Stock Up 1.0 %
Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Orla Mining
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,611,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.