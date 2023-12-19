Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.08. 49,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,434. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $94.18. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

