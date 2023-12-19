Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,726.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,470 shares of company stock valued at $774,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 60.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

