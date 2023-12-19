Oxler Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,486,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,960. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.50 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

