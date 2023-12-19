Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases 259 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,356,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,205,221. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

