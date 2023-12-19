Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.3% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Amgen by 61.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 286.3% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.49. 560,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,039. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

