Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Quanta Services stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.02. The stock had a trading volume of 154,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,626. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $218.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.66.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

