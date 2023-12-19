Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

PH traded up $6.79 on Tuesday, reaching $460.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $462.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

