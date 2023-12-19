Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 518 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.66. 306,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,864. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

