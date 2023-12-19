Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

