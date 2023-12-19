Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.76. 3,653,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,851,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

