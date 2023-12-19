Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 7,168 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 119.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

