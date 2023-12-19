Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 379 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

MO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $42.27. 4,144,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,031,170. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

