Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 675 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJH traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.65. The company had a trading volume of 507,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,860. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $278.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

