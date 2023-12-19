Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,382 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,266,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 892,907 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 736.8% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 742,551 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 185,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 173,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,049. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.