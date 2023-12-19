Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Stock Price Down 1%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 20.56 and last traded at 21.03. 5,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 69,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PARAA shares. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 7.13 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Paramount Global by 1,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily