Park Edge Advisors LLC Buys 371 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $246.53 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.57.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.65.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

