Park Edge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Park Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 439,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 363,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $56.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

