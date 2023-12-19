Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 253.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 53,282 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.