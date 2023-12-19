Park Edge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 144.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $215.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

