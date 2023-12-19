Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $599.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $581.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.26. The firm has a market cap of $272.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

