Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $292.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.24.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

