Park Edge Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2,496.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter.

RWM stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

