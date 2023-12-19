Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Increased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $453.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $458.37.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.93.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PH
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
