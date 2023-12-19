PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. 7,734,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,332,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

