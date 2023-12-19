Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PEB opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.36.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

