Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $52.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pegasystems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after purchasing an additional 458,670 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after buying an additional 457,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after buying an additional 310,242 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEGA opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -101.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

