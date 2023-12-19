PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) is Sound Income Strategies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,127,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 121,478 shares during the quarter. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital makes up about 3.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $33,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.6% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. 226,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $691.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.66. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 175.72%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

