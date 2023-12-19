Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.1 %

PEBK stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $34.88.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.30%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 561,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

