Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Up 6.4%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.67. 212,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,038,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $729.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $142.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

