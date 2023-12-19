Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 207 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $222.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.37 and a 1-year high of $222.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

