Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,014 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.65.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $285.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.68. The firm has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

