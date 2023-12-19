Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2,515.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 2.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $260.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.37. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $265.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

