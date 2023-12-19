Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 3,217 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned approximately 0.65% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FAN opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $227.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

