Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $143.49. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.