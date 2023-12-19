Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,812,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $796.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

