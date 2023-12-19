Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.