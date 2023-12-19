Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.