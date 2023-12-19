Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 3,820 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after acquiring an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

