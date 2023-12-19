Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 647 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 499.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

