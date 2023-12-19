Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 843 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.9 %

UPS opened at $161.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

