Perkins Coie Trust Co Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $203,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.69. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.75 and a one year high of $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.13.

View Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.