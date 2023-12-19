Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PBT stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $702.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 13,208.86%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,118 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

