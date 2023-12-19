PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 64,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 124,337 shares.The stock last traded at $57.21 and had previously closed at $56.95.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $7,017,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 105,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

