Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000.

BMAR stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

