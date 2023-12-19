Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at $13,119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 121.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184,681 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 152,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAUG opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

