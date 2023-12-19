Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 1,843 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Global X Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUG opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $722.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.