Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $407.08 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $407.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.39.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

